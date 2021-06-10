Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,302 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

