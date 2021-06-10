Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3,251.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of PFN opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

