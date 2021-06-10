Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,315 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.