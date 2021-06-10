Synthetix Price Tops $9.07 (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $9.07 or 0.00024532 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $203.85 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

