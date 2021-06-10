Syntropy Achieves Market Cap of $89.94 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $89.94 million and $997,888.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.00865020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.40 or 0.08501587 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,223,089 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

