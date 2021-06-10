T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 154,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,910 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

