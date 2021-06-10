T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.13

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.13 and last traded at $148.10, with a volume of 6957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,677 shares of company stock worth $17,948,910 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

