Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

TACBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

