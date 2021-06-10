TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $28.85

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $30.65. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 360,446 shares changing hands.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.47 and a beta of 0.07.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

