Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.51. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,893,102 shares.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.
