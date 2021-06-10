TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 13,929 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.34% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.83. 34,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,396. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26.

