TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 52,538 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.75. 213,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,351. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.