TAP Consulting LLC Buys 12,163 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.77. 806,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,845,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

