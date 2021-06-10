TAP Consulting LLC Buys 18,338 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 869.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,020. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

