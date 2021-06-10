TAP Consulting LLC Buys 6,839 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,284,956. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.