TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,756. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.65.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

