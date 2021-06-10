TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.