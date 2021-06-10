TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $281.48. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,090. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.