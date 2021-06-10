TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.27. 7,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $236.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.