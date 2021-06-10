TAP Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $339.38. 1,773,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,051,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.