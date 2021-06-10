TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,703,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 313,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 127,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,007. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

