TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. DraftKings comprises 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

