TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 21,798 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.88. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

