TAP Consulting LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,853,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

