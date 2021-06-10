TAP Consulting LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 653.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,079. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

