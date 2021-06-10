TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $452.48. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,820. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

