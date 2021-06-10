TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,083. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

