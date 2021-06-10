TAP Consulting LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,909. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.