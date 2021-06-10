Tapmydata Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,553.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $104,553.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00462737 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.01251925 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,163,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

