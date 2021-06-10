Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.15. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $73.54, with a volume of 15,568 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.