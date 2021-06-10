Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.93. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 171,858 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$826.91 million and a P/E ratio of 53.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.63.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Insiders have sold 333,000 shares of company stock worth $850,770 over the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

