Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.93. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 171,858 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
The firm has a market cap of C$826.91 million and a P/E ratio of 53.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.63.
In related news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Insiders have sold 333,000 shares of company stock worth $850,770 over the last ninety days.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
