TD Securities Cuts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

DLMAF stock remained flat at $$44.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.05.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

