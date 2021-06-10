TD Securities Trims Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Target Price to C$64.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOL. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

DOL stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.21. The company had a trading volume of 498,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,285. The stock has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$44.45 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

