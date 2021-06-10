TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Tops $0.0394 on Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and $594,354.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.00843359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00089026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.08446682 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.