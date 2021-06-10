Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 95,804 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 95,804 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -304.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

