Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,766 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

