Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

