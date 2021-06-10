Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.09 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corteva were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

