Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in KLA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $314.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

