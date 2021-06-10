Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,010 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

