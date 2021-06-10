Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,873 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.