Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 42,743 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.