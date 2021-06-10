Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

