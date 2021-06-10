Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $81.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

