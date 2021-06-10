Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,663 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Athene worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 37.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,142,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

