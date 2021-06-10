Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,685 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 206,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $260.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.53 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

