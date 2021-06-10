Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 243,592 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 243,592 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,935 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

