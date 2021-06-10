Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 93,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

