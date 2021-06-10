TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Stock Price Down 2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.40. 13,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 20,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

