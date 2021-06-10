Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.